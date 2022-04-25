—

A non-binary lesbian was found dead in their house last Thursday, in Karatina, Kenya. Sheila Lumumba, 25, was found days after going missing.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of the murder of an LGBTQI person, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

According to reports, they were raped and had their leg broken by six men, because they were a lesbian.

Kenyan Human rights activist Njeri Wa Migwi posted on Facebook, “Today Sheila is dead, six men broke into her house and gang-raped her, further broke her leg according to the autopsy and killed this beautiful beautiful human in Karatina town. Why? Because she was a lesbian. My heart is beyond broken.”

Attacks On LGBTQI People In Kenya

Police have not determined a motive behind the murder.

According to Kenya’s National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission (NGLHRC) what happened to Lumumba is not an isolated incident.

It bears mentioning that unfortunately these are not isolated incidences and are part of a pattern of attacks and violence against LGBTIQ+persons in the country#JusticeForSheila — #Repeal162 because #LoveIsHuman (@NGLHRC) April 21, 2022

Safina Amooti, an activist in Kenya, tweeted, “64% if not more of LGBTQ+ people have experienced anti-LGBT+ violence. Homophobic hate crimes are a serious issue that the CJS(Chief Justice) needs to respond to.”

Sheila Lumumba was gang raped & murdered by 6 men in her home. Why? Bc she was a lesbian. 64% if not more of LGBTQ+ people have experienced anti-LGBT+ violence. Homophobic hate crimes are a serious issue that the CJS needs to respond to.

Human rights group Amnesty Kenya tweeted, “​​No one deserves such cruel treatment. Sheila didn’t have to experience all this pain. We are standing in solidarity with the family of Sheila Adhiambo during this trying moment and we shall follow up on this case until justice is delivered.”

No one deserves such cruel treatment. Sheila didn't have to experience all this pain. We are standing in solidarity with the family of Sheila Adhiambo during this trying moment and we shall follow up on this case until justice is delivered. #JusticeForSheila #QueerLivesMatter

According to Human Rights Watch, in 2019 the Kenyan High Court rejected a challenge to Section 162 of the country’s penal code, which “punishes consensual same-sex relations with up to 14 years in prison.”

