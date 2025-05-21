Diamond Drag Brunch Set To Dazzle In Brisbane This June

Join the team from Queer and Here and Diamond Events for a fabulous Drag Brunch this pride month.

Get ready to kick off pride month with a dazzling drag brunch full of lively and fabulous entertainment.

This 3-hour drag and burlesque show is a celebration of all things glitz, glamour, and unapologetic self-expression.

The fabulous and decadent event will feature La Costa’s signature three course Italian inspired brunch, with 2-hour beer, wine, soft drink and mimosas package.

Included in your morning of entertainment will be bingo, trivia, and of course, laughter, excitement, and jaw-dropping performances that you won’t soon forget.

It’s the perfect Drag Brunch, whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the world of drag and burlesque, this will be an experience unlike any other.

Enjoy the stunning costumes, impressive dance moves, and unforgettable performances.

With a mix of classic and contemporary burlesque, elements of circus and sideshow it is sure to captivate and delight you.