Diamond Drag Brunch Set To Dazzle In Brisbane This June

Michael James
May 21, 2025
Join the team from Queer and Here and Diamond Events for a fabulous Drag Brunch this pride month.

Get ready to kick off pride month with a dazzling drag brunch full of lively and fabulous entertainment.
This 3-hour drag and burlesque show is a celebration of all things glitz, glamour, and unapologetic self-expression.
The fabulous and decadent event will feature La Costa’s signature three course Italian inspired brunch, with 2-hour beer, wine, soft drink and mimosas package.
Included in your morning of entertainment will be bingo, trivia, and of course, laughter, excitement, and jaw-dropping performances that you won’t soon forget.
It’s the perfect Drag Brunch, whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to the world of drag and burlesque, this will be an experience unlike any other.
Enjoy the stunning costumes, impressive dance moves, and unforgettable performances.
With a mix of classic and contemporary burlesque, elements of circus and sideshow it is sure to captivate and delight you.
When: June 1, 11am – 2pm
Where: La Costa, Fortitude Valley
Tickets: Available to purchase online here

