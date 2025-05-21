Drag Stars Launch Pop Royale On The Gold Coast For Pride Month

Get ready to enjoy the very first Pop Royale, Pride Edition at Coolangatta on the Gold Coast as they celebrate Gold Coast Pride this June.

Join these four stunning Queens, as they tear apart the stage at Metabar, Coolangatta on the 13th of June in a battle of the Pop Icons.

ItsTealyXo representing Lady Gaga.

Luna D’Lux representing Ariana Grande.

Nikita Nessence representing Beyoncé.

Elle Would representing Britney Spears.

Come for a fantastic night and cheer on your favourite icon as these glitzy girls defend their honour!

Watch as these diva’s turn it out and tear up the stage with some iconic performances from some of the biggest names in entertainment.

Who will come out on top, can they change your mind ? Thats for you to decide !

Grab your Tickets online and join in for all the Gold Coast Pride celebrations

When: Friday June 13, 7:30pm – 11:30pm

Where: Metabar, 64 Griffith St, Coolangatta, Gold Coast