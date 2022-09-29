—

Northern Beaches and Randwick Councils are installing rainbows to celebrate the 45th anniversary of Mardi Gras, this year.

Randwick Council voted unanimously to update the 47-metre Coogee Rainbow, at the steps of Coogee’s lower promenade, to include five additional Progress Pride Flag colours, creating a more inclusive rainbow.

Designed in 2018 by graphic designer Daniel Quasar, the Progress Pride Flag incorporates a brown and black stripe to represent people of colour and the white, pink and blue stripe of the trans flag, to create a more inclusive representation of the LGBTQI+ community.

Randwick Council Mayor Dylan Parker proclaimed that, “Randwick Council is proud to partner with Sydney World Pride as part of the 45 Rainbows initiative. The Coogee Rainbow is celebration for our vibrant queer community. Positioned right at the entry of Coogee Beach the rainbow celebrates diversity, inclusion and boldly acknowledges our LGBTQIA+ community.”

Rainbow Flags At Northern Beaches

Northern Beaches will install rainbow flags and banners across the LGA as well as an art installation in Manly.

Northern Beaches Mayor Michael Regan is looking forward to WorldPride, saying, “What a year to be involved with this great initiative with the 2023 event celebrating 45 years of Mardi Gras, 50 years of Australian Pride and five years of marriage equality in Australia.

“Since the last Council meeting staff have done a tremendous job meeting with and discussing our involvement with key community members including the newly established Fusion Pride Northern Beaches, local surf lifesaving clubs Rainbow Beaches program and relevant State Government, public transport operators and out local chambers of commerce.

“The wheels are definitely in motion with a committed internal working group as well as a number of activations planned. We hope with more funding we can put on many more events and support local businesses who want to participate.”

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023 with nearly 1 million people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com