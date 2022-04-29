—

Norwegian Pro handball player, Ola Hoftun Lillelien has come out as gay.

In a post to Instagram on April 21, Lillelien, 22, who plays for Drammen HK, shared the news.

Translated it reads, “I have been thinking for a long time about whether I should publish this post, but I now understand that it is something I want. Not for my own part, but to be a role model. Not just for young people, but for everyone. About half a year ago, I told my family, friends and teammates that I most likely do not end up with a sweet girl, but a handsome boy. The response was exclusively positive!

The announcement comes 50 years after Norway decriminalised homosexuality on April 21, 1972.

In coming out, he becomes one of the few openly LGBTQ players in the Norwegian First League of Handball.