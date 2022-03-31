—

A transgender athlete has reportedly lodged an application to play in the women’s National Rugby League in Australia.

The Daily Mail reported that the application is being considered by the NRL. Even if approved, the trans player may be able to play only in the next season which starts in August 2022.

Advertisement trans swimmer Lia Thomas won the NCAA 500m freestyle title in Atlanta, becoming the first transgender athlete to win a US college swimming championship.

Transgender Participation Inevitable

Melbourne Storm player Christian Welch recently said that it was “inevitable” that trans athletes would play in the NRL.

It’s inevitable to happen but no I don’t think much discussion has been had on the topic Kim — Christian Welch (@clwelch94) March 20, 2022

Welch was responding to a Twitter user, who had asked him whether, “on the back of the NCAA swimming in the US this week, has the RLPA (Rugby League Players Association) had any discussions on transgender athletes being integrated into the NRL/NRLW … grassroots or professional levels?”

Welch replied: “It’s inevitable to happen but no I don’t think much discussion has been had on the topic.”

NRL’s Policy For Transgender Athletes

According to the National Rugby League Member Protection Policy, it was “committed to supporting participation in our sport on the basis of the gender with which a person identifies.”

Advertisement NRL, in its policy, said that it was aware of the debate over whether male-to-female- trans athletes have any physical advantages. “If issues of performance advantage arise, we will seek advice on the application of those laws in the particular circumstances,” the policy explained. World Rugby Bans Trans Athletes “The NRL is aware that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has established criteria for selection and participation in the Olympic Games. Where a transgender person intends to compete at an elite level, we will encourage them to obtain advice about the IOC’s criteria, which may differ from the position we have taken.” In October 2020, World Rugby had banned trans women from competing in competitions at the World Cup level, like the Olympics and women’s Rugby World Cup, but left it to individual countries the decision to permit trans athletes to participate in domestic competitions. The guidelines allowed athletes to compete in the category of their birth sex, and justified its decision saying “safety and fairness cannot presently be assured for women competing against trans women in contact rugby.”