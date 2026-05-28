NSW Government Has Launched A New Plan to Eliminate HIV Transmission

The NSW Government has launched a new HIV strategy, which aims to virtually eliminate HIV transmission within the state by 2030.

The strategy, launched this week, is the next phase in the state’s response to HIV which targets to have a 90 per cent reduction in the rate of preventable HIV diagnoses in NSW.

The goal of the NSW HIV Strategy 2026-2030 is to tackle the spread of HIV with a focus on education and access to prevention methods and increased accessibility of testing and results faster. It also aims to start and maintain treatments faster post diagnosis, and to eliminate the stigma and discrimination diagnosis of HIV.

“We are setting the bar high with this strategy, ensuring everyone across NSW, regardless of where they live or where they’re from, can access timely testing and treatment, and receive the support they need,” said Minister for Health Ryan Park.

The state is aiming to prevent HIV transmission by promoting safe behaviours and expanding access to resources such as condoms, PrEP, PEP and sterile injecting equipment.

Michael Woodhouse, the CEO of ACON, NSW’s leading HIV body, said ACON “strongly endorses” the new strategy.

“This strategy sets out a comprehensive plan to end HIV transmissions and meet the needs of people living with HIV. Now we must work together to ensure it is implemented,” said Woodhouse. “We know that there are some groups who are missing out on access to modern HIV prevention methods. To achieve the virtual elimination of HIV transmission by 2030, we need to close the equity gap.

“We must ensure that testing, treatment and prevention services are reaching everyone who needs them. We need to make it as easy as possible for people to know their HIV status. Knowing your status allows you to take steps to look after your own health and that of your partners.”

Alex Greenwich also endorsed the strategy, as well as giving credit to the community for their part in ending HIV transmission.

“The LGBTQ community and men who have sex with men should be congratulated for their safe sexual practices, which have nearly ended HIV transmission in NSW, particularly through the high uptake of PrEP and PEP,” said Greenwich.

“This strategy further strengthens NSW’s leading response, with a renewed focus on testing, reducing stigma and discrimination, and continuing to ensure access to PrEP and PEP.”

40,000 in NSW provided with PrEP

As of 2025, over 40,000 people in NSW have been provided with PrEP since its availability on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme in 2018.

According to state data, 99 per cent of people in NSW diagnosed are on a form of treatment, and 99 per cent of individuals with an undetectable viral load also on treatment.

The normalisation of HIV testing is also a strong focus of the new strategy, aiming to improve access to testing though new testing models, and availability of tests with indicator condition-based testing in hospitals.

Data shows a slight decrease in the rate of diagnosis but overall stabilisation with 211 new diagnoses in 2025, and 237 in 2024, though, only 92 per cent of people in NSW are believed to know their status.

“Improving access to HIV prevention, testing and treatment for priority populations remains central to our strategy, ensuring services are equitable, culturally safe, and reach the communities most affected,” said NSW Chief Health Officer, Dr Kerry Chant.

In a media release, the state government emphasised strong partnerships with community-led organisations, clinicians, local health districts and researchers, recognising their central role in delivering effective and culturally appropriate services across NSW.

The Strategy builds on the commitment of more than $20 million in the 2025-2026 Budget to non-government organisations supporting people living with or affected by HIV in NSW.

“We have made real progress in NSW in reducing HIV transmission and improving health outcomes,” said Minister Ryan Park.

“However, we are determined to virtually eliminate HIV transmission in NSW and support people living with HIV to live long, healthy lives, stigma free.”