In a historic first Commissioner Karen Webb (not in the picture) led the NSW police contingent at the 2022 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on March 5. This is the first time that a serving NSW Police commissioner marched in the Mardi Gras parade.

The New South Wales Police on Saturday arrested four people for allegedly entering the pitch during the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The police said that “officers arrested four people within the SCG after they entered the pitch during the parade about 8.45pm. They were removed from the SCG and issued banning notices.”

No further details of the arrests were available at press time.

The police said that in another incident they had charged a 17-year-old boy after he allegedly urinated on the ANZAC Memorial within Hyde Park around 10.45pm on Saturday. The teenager was charged with committing an offensive act in, on war memorial and possessing a prohibited drug and is due to appear before a children’s court on April 12, 2022.

Police ‘Pleased’ With Well-Behaved Crowd

“Yesterday’s celebration was the perfect example of a successful Mardi Gras event, and I am proud that the officers of the NSW Police Force, an organisation that promotes diversity and inclusion, contributed to that success,” Operation Commander, Assistant Commissioner Gelina Talbot said in a statement.

“Despite the few incidents that officers responded to during the Mardi Gras operation, the majority of people were well-behaved and enjoyed their celebrations safely and responsibly.”

Hundreds of people had attended the community rally at Taylor Square on Saturday afternoon before the evening parade at the SCG. The rally was organised by the Community Action for Rainbow Rights (CARR) and Pride in Protest (PIP) to demand the withdrawal of Scott Morrison’s Religious Discrimination Bill, decriminalisation of sex work and increased investment in social services.

March For LGBTQI Visibility

Over 40,000 spectators attended the Mardi Gras Parade to watch around 5,800 marchers participate in the march.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger underlined the importance of the parade for Australia and for LGBTQI visibility across the world.

“The Parade gives LGBTQIA+ people a global platform to celebrate the community, but to also draw attention to really important issues,” said Kruger.

“If the last few months have shown us anything, it’s that there is still a long way to go before equality is achieved. Our trans kids are still under continued attack, there are LGBTQIA+ people in Ukraine fighting for their freedoms, there are still countries around the world where LGBTQIA+ people are being killed because they are different.”

There were over 160 groups that marched in the parade including contingents from the NSW Police, Australians Federal Police and the Australian Defence Force.

Historic First, NSW Police Commissioner Marches In Parade

The NSW police contingent was led by Commissioner Karen Webb – the first time that a serving NSW Police commissioner marched in the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

“I am immensely proud of all of our officers and it was a pleasure walking with them at this important event,” said Commissioner Webb.

This was a huge change from the first Mardi Gras march on June 24, 1978, when the marchers were met with police action and arrests.

Historian Graham Willet told the National Museum of Australia that many of the 53 people who were arrested “were badly beaten inside police cells.” The public uproar over the arrests led to the charges being dropped and Mardi Gras became an annual event.