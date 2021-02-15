—

One Million Moms has expressed its outrage: this time about an American Girl doll with lesbian aunts. The group is now circulating a petition to force American Girl into discontinuing a storyline about the “2021 Girl of the Year” Kira Bailey with two lesbian aunts.

“2021 Girl of the Year” Kira Bailey, revealed at the end of last year by Mattel, is a 10-year old from Michigan who is passionate about the impact of climate change on wildlife. In the book Kira Down Under, the girl visits an Australian animal sanctuary operated by her great aunts Mamie and Lynette, who are in a same-sex marriage. While the brand has plunged into LGBTQI content before, Kira is the first character who mentions a same-sex marriage. In Kira Down Under, she explained that her aunts married “after the law was changed to allow it” referring to the Australian Parliament’s decision to legalise gay marriage.

One Million Moms – a Christian organisation that aims to cancel anything they find offensive in the media – claim that American Girl is “confusing our innocent children” and “glamorizing a sinful lifestyle.”

“I’m not buying into your social agenda to push homosexuality. Your ‘2021 Girl of the Year’ Kira Bailey storyline offends me and many other Christians and conservative families. Your company did not even include a warning so parents would have a heads-up,” the petition said in a message to American Girl.

“I won’t be buying your products either until I know that your company is remaining neutral in the culture war. Please stick to making innocent dolls and books appropriate for any and all ages and refrain from making any political and social statements,” the petition stressed.

“American Girl was built on a foundation of diversity and inclusion, and we remain committed to empowering the next generation of girls who will emerge as leaders who value empathy, equality, and respect,” said American Girl spokesperson Julie Parks. “We’re proud of our reputation for having a wide range of inclusive and diverse dolls, accessories, and content and we’re excited about our upcoming plans that will allow for even more girls to see themselves reflected in our products.” As of writing, the petition by One Million Moms has gathered 32,430 signatures.