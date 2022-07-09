Out American basketball player, Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges in Russia.

However, she maintains that she did not intentionally break the law.

In court, Griner said, “I’d like to plead guilty, your honour.”

She continued, “But there was no intent. I didn’t want to break the law.”

Could Face Up To 10 Years in Prison

Griner’s next court date is July 14.

Under Russian law, if convicted, Griner can spend five to 10 years in prison. 

By pleading guilty, Alexander Boykov, Griner’s lawyer, is hoping for a more lenient sentence.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star was arrested in Moscow on February 17.  

Since then, there have been continued efforts to secure her release.

On May 29, the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) asked President Biden to step in. They tweeted, “There is so much heartbreak and hurt in our country right now. @POTUS, please use all available resources to get #BrittneyGriner home”

The Russian Federal Customs Service released a video on March 5, claiming that they had detained Griner after finding vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her checked baggage.

According to the Russian Customs Service, drug-sniffing dogs alerted them to the presence of a banned substance and a subsequent search uncovered the vape cartridges.

