Brittney Griner, the out American Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) All-Star, who was detained in Russia following the discovery of vape cartridges in mid-February, will remain locked up for at least another two months. 

According to Russian State Newsagency, Tass, a Moscow court ruled that Griner’s incarceration will extend till at least May 19.

Advertisement
According to the Guardian, the “hearing was solely about Griner’s legal team challenging her detention, and not on the merits of the case, with the hope of getting the double Olympic champion transferred to house arrest. The court’s denial of that appeal was not unexpected.”

Griner has pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

Under Russian law, if convicted, Griner can spend up to 10 years in prison. 

Former US Secretary of State, Hilary Clinton weighed in Thursday and tweeted, “Free Brittney.”

The Russian Federal Customs Service released a video on March 5, claiming that they had detained Griner after finding vape cartridges that contained hashish oil in her checked baggage.

According to the Russian Customs Service, drug-sniffing dogs alerted them to the presence of a banned substance and a subsequent search uncovered the vape cartridges.

Griner’s arrest comes amid heightened tensions between the USA and Russia due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.