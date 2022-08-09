—

Out gay Australian footballer Josh Cavallo is on a fitness journey and he now has the abs to prove it.

Cavallo recently shared a shirtless bathroom selfie video with his chiselled abs on full display.

“Your body is simply a result of your mind’s thoughts. It is much more than a physical transformation. It’s a mental and lifestyle change,” Cavallo posted on Instagram. “It’s possible! Endure the strength in your fitness journey”.

‘There Are People To Support You’

In May, Cavallo had partnered with a British fitness apparel and accessories brand to raise awareness of their Mental Health Awareness campaign.

“Having spent a large portion of my life holding in every feeling and emotion, I want to reassure people that it can be incredibly powerful to speak openly about what they’re struggling with. While it may feel challenging at first, so many positives can come from opening up and confiding in your support system,” Cavallo posted on Instagram.

Cavallo Slams Manly 7

The Adelaide United midfielder and winner of the 2021 A-League Rising Star award had come out in October 2021, becoming the only active out professional footballer in the world.

Earlier this year, Cavallo participated in the A-League Pride game and wore a rainbow jersey. “I’m honoured to play a part in this legacy at Adelaide United. Go Pride,” said Cavallo.

Cavallo had, last month, slammed the seven Manly players who had refused to wear the Sea Eagles’ Pride jersey. Cavallo told the Sydney Morning Herald that the controversy was “another example of how sports remain a highly visible reminder that homophobia exists”.

Cavallo Dreams Of Playing In World Cup, But Questions Safety

Cavallo recently said he dreams of being part of the Australian team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but was worried if is life would be in danger as the country had homophobic laws.

“It does concern me. If I represent Australia at the World Cup – and I’m pushing for that – it would be an honour but at the same time, the laws clash. I want to do something really good in my career – I’ve always dreamed of playing for my country at the World Cup – but do I want my life to be in danger?” Cavallo told SkySports.

In Qatar, homosexuality is illegal and and gay men can be imprisoned for up to three years. Under the Islamic Sharia law, Muslim gay men can face the death penalty, though the punishment is not known to have been imposed.







