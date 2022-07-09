Getting that unexpected invitation to catch the end of a rehearsal for Australian entertainment legend, Paul Capsis and his accompanist, The Song Company’s Francis Greep’s upcoming recital, ‘Dry My Tears’ and then conduct a face-to-face interview with the two of them, after what essentially turned into a mini-concert for an enthralled audience of one; well, it was like Christmas had come early for this star-struck wannabe!

Advertisement

Paul Capsis and Greep volunteered the difference, saying “I think one of the things that we’re conscious of, is that people might see that Paul Capsis is doing a performance and come along and it will be different, which I think is a great thing! But I guess what a recital is about, is no enhancement, it’s just a focus on one performer and one associate.