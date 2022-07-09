Getting that unexpected invitation to catch the end of a rehearsal for Australian entertainment legend, Paul Capsis and his accompanist, The Song Company’s Francis Greep’s upcoming recital, ‘Dry My Tears’ and then conduct a face-to-face interview with the two of them, after what essentially turned into a mini-concert for an enthralled audience of one; well, it was like Christmas had come early for this star-struck wannabe!
Paul Capsis and Greep volunteered the difference, saying “I think one of the things that we’re conscious of, is that people might see that Paul Capsis is doing a performance and come along and it will be different, which I think is a great thing! But I guess what a recital is about, is no enhancement, it’s just a focus on one performer and one associate.
“It’s usually the piano but it could be a guitar or it could be an organ or a harpsichord and it could be two singers but it’s like the camera lens comes in and also, we’re looking at intimate, small venues because it’s about being close to the singer and to sort of feel and see, I think that is what is different.”
Have these artists noticed a difference yet in the arts industry now that we’re over a month into a new government, acknowledging that it’s still early days?
“I always say a country without culture is not a country, it’s dead.”
‘Dry My Tears’ is playing a limited season around NSW from July 15 – 31, tickets and info here.
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment