Getting that unexpected invitation to catch the end of a rehearsal for Australian entertainment legend, Paul Capsis and his accompanist, The Song Company’s Francis Greep’s upcoming recital, ‘Dry My Tears’ and then conduct a face-to-face interview with the two of them, after what essentially turned into a mini-concert for an enthralled audience of one; well, it was like Christmas had come early for this star-struck wannabe!

First, after the gushing, clarification was sought about the difference between what to expect from a recital, rather than the traditional type of concert one might expect.

Paul Capsis and Greep volunteered the difference, saying “I think one of the things that we’re conscious of, is that people might see that Paul Capsis is doing a performance and come along and it will be different, which I think is a great thing! But I guess what a recital is about, is no enhancement, it’s just a focus on one performer and one associate.

“It’s usually the piano but it could be a guitar or it could be an organ or a harpsichord and it could be two singers but it’s like the camera lens comes in and also, we’re looking at intimate, small venues because it’s about being close to the singer and to sort of feel and see, I think that is what is different.”

Have these artists noticed a difference yet in the arts industry now that we’re over a month into a new government, acknowledging that it’s still early days?

Capsis thinks yes, “Culture is essential. A country needs culture and to me, I wasn’t really fully aware of this until I worked in Vienna and saw the way the Austrians live, breathe culture, like they live, breathe sport. Like for me, here it’s very unbalanced. But honestly I feel like Albanese is definitely interested in music. I’ve met him several times and he’s been very nice to me, he knows who I am and what I’ve done and he responds and so I’m hoping. We need it and at least you feel that Albanese has an interest and an understanding of our industry, the arts industry and how important they are.”

“I always say a country without culture is not a country, it’s dead.”

‘Dry My Tears’ is playing a limited season around NSW from July 15 – 31, tickets and info here.

