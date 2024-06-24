PIPES – The Singing Drag Show!

Chloe Sargeant
June 24, 2024
PIPES – The Singing Drag Show!

PIPES: The Singing Drag Show! is back and bigger than ever before, with two double-stacked shows at the iconic Victorian Pride Centre.

Produced by Izzy Inyette, PIPES is a drag show with a difference.

With all the glitz and glam you’ve come to expect – and there’s just one rule: no lip-syncs, only live vocals!

POMPEY’S MASC-ERADE BALL – Thursday 27 June

For the first time ever, PIPES is passing the mic to special guest host Pompey Fress, who has curated their own Kings & Things Takeover!

Hosted by Pompey Fress, and starring Adore Handel, Johnny Gash, Justin Sider, and Randy Roy.

Expect an evening of singing Drag artists, storytelling, heartbreak, heart throbs, funny bones and the silliest sausages Pompey could find (…on such short notice at least).

Attend this masked event in your most fabulous apparel because those who slay court the hardest with their masked costumes and serve the ‘fress’-est ideas might leave with a fabulous prize or two!

This will be a veritable celebration of the Singing Kings & Things that call Naarm home.

PIPES: POMPEY’S MASC-ERADE BALL
June 27, 2024
7:30-9pm
Victorian Pride Centre
79-81 Fitzroy Street
St Kilda, VIC 3182

OUR QUEER FORMAL – Friday 28th June

Book your limos, hide your goon sacks, wear your masks and put on your queerest Formal attire  because PIPES is throwing a very queer formal – where singing drag performers will explore the hilarity and heartbreak of growing up queer.

Hosted by Izzy Inyette, featuring Brenda Bressed, Diloncé, Pomme De Terror, Druno Salsicce and Linh Uendo. 

Masked Formal dress up is highly encouraged as there will be prizes for our best dressed Prom Court.

“If you feel like you missed out on the queer formal experience and even if your first formal was quite a long time ago, then this is the event for you – the queer formal of your dreams!” says Izzy.

“Expect laughs, tears and maybe even a deep understanding of why most drag performers prefer to lip-sync!” says Izzy Inyette.

Join the star-studded lineups for two evenings of heart, all-round campery, chaos and community.

PIPES: OUR QUEER FORMAL
June 28, 2024
7:30-9pm
Victorian Pride Centre
79-81 Fitzroy Street
St Kilda, VIC 3182

You can book your tickets here.

