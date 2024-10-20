Plans Underway For ‘Priscilla Kink In The Desert’ Event In The Heart Of Australia

Shane Stevens, President of Queensland Leather Pride, has officially begun preparations for a groundbreaking new event, Priscilla Kink In The Desert, set to take place in the heart of Australia from April 13th to 19th, 2026.

This ambitious leather and kink event is still in its planning stages, with Stevens seeking input from the community to help shape the unique celebration.

Plans underway for Priscilla Kink In The Desert

Taking place April 13th to 19th, 2026, Shane Stevens has an ambitious plan to take the leather and kink community to the heart of Australia.

Stevens, the 2023 Mr Australian Leather title holder, is looking forward to being joined by other leather and kink enthusiasts from around Australia and the world for this unique journey together.

The event’s inspiration stems from three significant factors. Firstly, for Stevens, visiting Uluru is a personal bucket-list item.

“It’s about connecting with the land and people in an iconic Australian place and capturing the image of a leatherman in front of Uluru,” he shared. By combining two iconic symbols—the Australian landscape and leather culture—Stevens hopes to create a powerful moment of cultural convergence.

Stevens’ experience in the leather and fetish scene has highlighted how the Australian fetish community is often overlooked on the global stage. He noted how European and American scenes dominate the spotlight, with Australia’s contributions and distinct identity often going unnoticed.

“We spend a lot of time replicating European underground fetish parties here in Australia, which is great,” Stevens said, “but I wanted to celebrate our local scenes and bring them to a world stage.”

The event also pays homage to the iconic Australian film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

As the bus from the film has been rediscovered and is being restored, Stevens saw an opportunity to recreate the sense of adventure from the movie, but with a twist—this time, it’s about celebrating fetish culture. Participants from across the globe will join in this journey, culminating in a grand celebration at Uluru, a site with millennia of significance as a gathering place.

The event aims to connect with the local First Nations community through educational activities and cultural inclusivity and will be an engaging and collaborating process for the event and its participants.

The event has already garnered international attention, with leaders from Europe and the U.S. expressing interest in attending. Notable figures from the leather community, including Mr. International Leather 2024 Jamal O’Malley, Mr. Leather Europe 2024 Tom Keller, Mr. Sydney Leather 2023 Igor Rudar, Qld Leather boy 2023 Chavez Walters , Mr Qld leather 2023 Brendan Josey , Ms Australian leather 2023 Vic Ogilvie and Qld Kinkster 2024 Lord Sev and others are on board with helping launch this unique event. Stevens notes that he is actively looking to ensure the organising team comprises a diverse range of gender, sexualities, identities, abilities and background to ensure that the event is safe, inclusive, accessible and enjoyable for all to enjoy and participate.

While exciting prospects such as a possible Netflix or Amazon documentary are being discussed, Stevens is aware that he still faces logistical challenges ahead of the event, particularly in securing the necessary permissions to hold the event at Uluru. While that stage of the planning process is yet to begin, he is keen to connect with the traditional land owners and ensure the event is a welcome and successful occasion.

Community support, sponsorship, and funding will be crucial to the success of Priscilla Kink In The Desert.

For those interested in getting involved or offering assistance, Stevens encourages reaching out via social media or by email at [email protected].