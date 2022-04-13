—

Police are searching for the suspect in the murder of a black transgender woman in Philadelphia.

Miia Jamii Parker, 25, was shot dead, at 3:30am, in her parked car, in the Philadelphia suburb of Chester, on April 1.

Suspect Identified

Police have identified a suspect, Saad Najeed Dwight, 38, and are asking the community to be on the lookout.

According to CBS Philly, Dwight is facing charges of third-degree murder, criminal homicide, and possession of a firearm.

The suspect’s motive is unknown.

According to Parker’s friends, she knew how to light up a room and was always the life of the party.

