Political Parties Banned From Four Major UK Pride Events

Four major Pride events across the UK are standing together to ban all political parties from their Pride events this year.

The organisers of Pride events in Birmingham, Brighton, London, and Manchester said they would be “suspending political party participation” from this year’s Pride events until the needs of trans people were addressed.

“At a time when trans rights in the UK are under growing attack, our resolve has never been stronger: we will not allow progress to be undone,” they said in a joint media statement.

“We will not stand by at the dignity, safety, and humanity of our trans siblings are debated, delayed, or denied.”

Organisers said the UK Supreme Court’s recent ruling that trans women are not legally considered women under the 2010 Equality Act was a significant contributing factor to their decision.

The groups also collectively called for full and enforceable protections under the Equality Act, timely and dignified access to NHS gender-affirming healthcare, a reformed, accessible Gender Recognition Certificate process, and sustainable funding for trans-led services and support organisations across the UK.

“This is the minimum. Anything less is not allyship, it is abandonment. To those in power: when you demonstrate true solidarity and tangible commitment to trans rights, we will stand with you. Until then, we will continue to speak truth to power and fight for a future where every trans person can live safely, freely, and proudly.”

Pressure mounting again political parties

The decision comes after weeks of mounting pressure from the queer community to ban the Labor government, and other anti-trans parties, from Pride events.

In April, the Trans Safety Network published a letter signed by more than 140 LGBTQIA+ and feminist organisations calling for the organisers of Pride events bar all political parties from participating.

“If you won’t stand with us, you can’t march with us. Pride belongs to LGBTQ+ communities, not politicians,” they wrote.

This has been compounded by a recent statement from Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said he was “really pleased” that the court had made a clear position.

When asked by BBC News if he still believed that transgender women are women, the prime minister’s official spokesman said: “No, the Supreme Court judgment has made clear that when looking at the Equality Act, a woman is a biological woman.”

The Pride organisers join Birminghm, Belfast, and Southampton Pride in the banning of political parties.

“Know that this is not a symbolic gesture. It is a direct call for accountability and a refusal to platform those who have not protected our rights,” their statement continued.

“We demand real commitments and measurable progress. The Pride movement was born from protest, and we must continue to embody that spirit with intention and urgency.”

A spokesperson for LGBT+ Lib Dems told the BBC that the group was “sickened to our core” at the ban, and accused Pride organisers of creating a “blanket suspension” and “lumping them in” with other political parties.

“We look forward to a constructive dialogue with Pride organisers so we can come back bigger and better.”