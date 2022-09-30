—

After an unscheduled two-year interruption, The Regals Musical Society returns to the stage of Rockdale Town Hall with its most impressive, extravagant production yet: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert!

In a stunning presentation of what is truly an iconic Australian musical, The Regals’ show will feature a cast of 26 extraordinary talented local performers; a live band of equally talented musicians, and the actual costumes worn in the professional Australian production.

At centre stage will be the undeniable star of the show, the lady herself: Priscilla, the bus.

It’s Raining Men!

The film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, written and directed by Stephan Elliott, was a surprise international sensation when it was released in 1994. When Elliott and co-writer, Allan Scott adapted it as a stage musical in 2006, the phenomenal success was repeated.

Three unlikely travel companions – two drag queens and a trans woman – purchase an old coach and drive from Sydney to Alice Springs.

Along the journey they are confronted by inhospitable terrain, even more inhospitable townsfolk, and their own demons. It’s a beautiful, heart-warming story with plenty of saucy, sassy, humour and terrific routines.

Priscilla’s Divas

Starring Luke Lynch as Tick/Mitzi, Sage McAteer as Adam/Felicia, and Brad Clarke as Bernadette. Olivia Bailey, Dani Caruso, and Holly Helm are the dynamic Divas.

Directed by Kathy Petrakis, with musical direction by Charles Wilkinson, choreography by Chris Bamford, and assistant choreography by Emma Stewart.

The Regals is a not-for-profit musical theatre society that has been bringing quality entertainment to Rockdale locals and visitors for over 70 years. From its very first production in 1945, through to this current mounting of Priscilla, society members have used imagination, resourcefulness, grit, and a professional attitude to put on the most amazing show they can, every night.

Fearless in their choices, The Regals have staged musicals that span genres and eras, embracing beloved favourites as well as the more obscure. From Gilbert and Sullivan to Col Porter; 42nd Street to Be More Chill, The Regals’ repertoire vast and encompassing, a testament to each member’s absolute love of musical theatre itself.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is on at Rockdale Town Hall from 30 September to 9 October. Tickets can be purchased at theregals.com.au. Bar and snacks available at the show.












