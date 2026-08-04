Proudly Gay MP Steve Dimopoulos Takes On Equality Portfolio in New Victorian Cabinet

Victoria’s Equality portfolio has a new minister, with Steve Dimopoulos appointed to the role as Premier Ben Carroll unveiled his first cabinet following last week’s leadership change.

The reshuffle, announced today (Aug 4) sees Dimopoulos add Equality to his existing responsibilities for Sport and WorkSafe and TAC, taking over from Vicki Ward, who has instead been appointed Minister for Public Transport and Creative Industries.

Dimopoulos has long been one of the state’s most prominent openly gay politicians, and was among the first openly gay frontbench ministers in Victorian history. He is married to his husband, John Cardona, and has spoken publicly about the importance of visibility in politics and the responsibility that comes with it.

The Equality portfolio has been a defining feature of Victorian politics since it was established by the Andrews government in 2014, making Victoria the first Australian jurisdiction to create a dedicated ministerial role focused on supporting inclusion and equality across government.

Carroll described his new ministry as “a strong, focused, united team” that would take the government “in a new direction”, with several portfolios restructured as part of a slimmer cabinet ahead of November’s state election. Alongside the reshuffle, Carroll abolished a number of standalone portfolios, including Cost of Living, Men and Boys, Transport Infrastructure and the Suburban Rail Loop, while creating a new Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy portfolio.

Although Equality remains a standalone portfolio, responsibility for Women and Gender Equality has shifted to Deputy Premier Gabrielle Williams.

Victoria’s new Equality Minister, Steve Dimopoulos

For many in Victoria’s LGBTQIA+ community, Dimopoulos is already a familiar face.

The Labor MP has represented the south-eastern Melbourne seat of Oakleigh since 2014 after previously serving as Mayor of the City of Monash.

Born and raised in Hughesdale to a Greek-Australian family, Dimopoulos has frequently spoken about navigating both his cultural identity and his sexuality.

Since joining cabinet in 2022, Dimopoulos has held a string of senior portfolios including Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Creative Industries, Environment and Economic Growth and Jobs, building a reputation as one of Labor’s more visible ministers.

As Equality Minister, Dimopoulos will now become one of the Victorian government’s key voices on LGBTQIA+ inclusion, community engagement and anti-discrimination policy — a role that is likely to remain closely watched as the state heads towards November’s election.