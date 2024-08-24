Queensland Government To Honour Women’s Rights Activist Merle Thornton

The Queensland government has announced plans to commemorate the life and legacy of Merle Thornton, a pioneering feminist, academic, and activist whose relentless fight for equality continues to inspire generations.

Premier Steven Miles revealed that a statue will be erected in her honour, recognising Thornton’s enduring impact on women’s rights and social justice in Australia.

Merele Thornton to be remembered

Merle Thornton, who passed away on August 16 at the age of 93, is perhaps best remembered for her bold 1965 protest at Brisbane’s Regatta Hotel.

Alongside her friend Rosalie Bogner, Thornton chained herself to the bar to challenge a law that prohibited women from drinking in public bars.

This act of defiance not only made headlines but also marked a pivotal moment in Australia’s feminist movement, eventually leading to the repeal of Section 59A of the Queensland Liquor Act five years later.

Premier Miles, speaking in parliament, underscored Thornton’s significance as a role model for young women.

“Merle championed the rights of women her whole life, well before that iconic protest at the Regatta Hotel. She was an author, an activist, a screenwriter, a playwright, a director, and so much more. If there is any Queensland role model that young women and girls should be able to look up to, it’s Merle.”

Thornton’s activism extended far beyond the walls of the Regatta Hotel.

In 1966, she successfully campaigned against the “marriage bar,” a discriminatory policy that forced women to resign from the Commonwealth public service upon marriage.

Her contributions to women’s rights were further solidified when she founded Australia’s first women’s studies course at the University of Queensland in 1972.

For her work, she was appointed as a member of the Order of Australia in 2015 and received an honorary doctorate from the University of Queensland in 2020.

“Mum was a great champion of there being more statues of important historical figures who were female”

Australian actress Sigrid Thornton, Merle’s daughter, expressed deep pride in her mother’s legacy, particularly in light of the government’s announcement.

“Mum was a great champion of there being more statues of important historical figures who were female, out there for people to enjoy and to be inspired by,” she told ABC Radio Brisbane.

Reflecting on her mother’s lifelong dedication to social justice, Thornton added, “I’m enormously chuffed by the Premier’s announcement. I very much look forward to the unveiling, and wouldn’t miss that for anything.”

Thornton’s activism was not confined to feminist causes; she also worked with the Aboriginal Advancement League in the 1960s and was deeply involved in anti-Vietnam War protests, a cause that saw her entire family arrested during a sit-in demonstration in Brisbane’s Queen Street.

Despite facing death threats and being monitored by ASIO, Thornton’s resolve never wavered.

Her daughter recalled how Merle’s optimism and commitment to social justice remained undiminished even in her final years.

“Mum was, I think, at heart quite optimistic about the future. I don’t think it’s entirely possible to be a social activist without at least a pretty strong peppering of optimism,” Sigrid said.

Treasurer Cameron Dick highlighted that the forthcoming statue will serve as “a great symbol of a woman who expressed great strength and determination in her life and career,” offering inspiration not only to women but to all who encounter it.