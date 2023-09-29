Queer Supergroup Boygenius To Release New Album

To the delight of the girls, gays and theys, indie rock supergroup trio Boygenius, have announced their second project of the year, ‘The Rest’.

Following their highly successful debut album, ‘the record’, Boygenius have garnered significant levels of popularity, taking their music on tour for the past few months, though they have yet to announce any dates for an Australian leg.

History of the Band

Boygenius came together in 2018 and consists of three of indie rock’s leading female singer-songwriters.

Since forming, Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers have intermittently released music over the past five years, whilst also focusing on their own careers. The trio have gained a cult following amongst the queer community, in particular young queer women.

This largely has had to do with the queer themes present throughout the band’s music. Julien Baker is lesbian, Lucy Dacus is pansexual, and Phoebe Bridgers is bisexual, and the three write often about their queer experiences and relationships and have shown political support for multiple LGBTQI causes around the world.

This has included a controversial performance at a Belgian music festival where Dacus and Bridgers exposed their chests to the audience, which they claimed to be a protest against growing hostilities from international lawmakers towards the LGBTQI community.

Their debut album ‘the record’ came out in March and was met with considerable critical acclaim from publications such as Pitchfork. The album also broke into the top five positions in multiple countries, including Australia, where the album peaked at number three.

Pheobe Bridgers also played shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne as part of her own solo world tour, including dates for the Laneway Festival.

Second Project of 2023

‘The Rest’ is the trio’s second EP and second project of the year, and was teased to fans earlier in the week via their Instagram, teasing only the title of the first track “Blackhole”. In the same post they revealed the album cover that depicts the trio standing on a moonlit beach, looking out towards the ocean and that it will feature four new tracks. If the band’s previous work is anything to go off, fans should expect moody and larger-than-life indie rock that explores the high and lows of queer identity.

‘The Rest’ will be released on October 13 across major streaming platforms.