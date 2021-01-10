—

Proponents of the LGBTQI community, including prominent US actor Billy Porter, have reminded us all of the significance of LGBTQI votes in defeating Donald Trump.

According to GLAAD, 81% of LGBTQI voters voted for president-elect Biden, while only 14% voted for Donald Trump. According to Washington Post, a larger share of voters for the 2020 presidential elections identified as part of the LGBTQI community than in any other year.

The LGBTQI population rose by roughly 8% in 2020. One source found that 8.2% of millennials showed up to vote due to the rise in public acceptance of LGBTQI population.

Actors like Billy Porter also reminded people to remember the important role LGBTQI voters played in defeating Donald Trump. Despite initial ‘gay-friendly’ campaigns by Trump in the previous presidential election, his actions were detrimental to the LGBTQI community. In July 2017, Trump tweeted that transgender service members are a “burden” and would not be “accept[ed] or allow[ed]” in the US military. According to Cambridge University Press, Trump’s judicial nominations also appeared to favour political orientation over legal expertise, which in turn, hampered the exercise of civil and LGBTQI rights.

At the 2020 Presidential Candidate Forum sponsored by GLAAD, Joe Biden reminded the audience of his declaration of support in 2012 for same-sex marriage before Obama did. Biden has also nominated Pete Buttigieg for the position of secretary of US Transportation. Pete Buttigieg will be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post if his position is confirmed.