The home to one of the largest green walls, The Calyx will be transformed into an abstract rainbow wall. Photo: supplied.

While WorldPride 2023 will transform Sydney into a brighter and more colourful city during Mardi Gras, it seems other surrounding cities and places across the Greater Sydney area will be joining in.

Organisations across Greater Sydney such as the Scenic Skyway in Katoomba, the Royal Botanic Gardens and Domain Trust have announced that free public artworks will be installed.

Local Councils Join In

The City of Sydney will also be joining in the floral wall idea with their own, which will include planter boxes and will use hundreds of different foliage and plants in rainbow colours.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore expressed her joy at the project and helping to make the city vibrant during the biggest LGBTQ+ festival of the year.

“A key feature of our Living Colour floral program will be a huge wall created with hundreds of plants and foliage in each colour of the gay pride flag.”

“Complementing the project and our Living Colour program will be our iconic rainbow crossing at Taylor Square in the heart of Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ district.”

Not wanting to be outdone, the Randwick Council is set to update its noteworthy 27m long walkway at Coogee Beach by adding colours of the Progress Flag.

Mayor of Randwick, Councillor Dylan Parker is thrilled that the project will see the walkway updated to include “the progressive pride flag colours, as a show of support for diversity and inclusiveness.”

“Currently, the Coogee Rainbow includes the six colours of the Pride Flag in the shape of a rainbow, linked to Pride and Mardi Gras,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see the beautiful Coogee rainbow updated with the new colours, in time for Sydney World Pride and see our community celebrating on the sands.”

Rainbows Against Heritage Sites

All the way into the Blue Mountains, the famous Scenic Skyway in Katoomba will undergo a transformation into a gigantic Progress Flag.

This will give off a dramatic and scenic vision against the World Heritage landscapes of the Jamison Valley and the Three Sisters. A sight that the Managing Director of Scenic World, Anthea Hammon can’t wait to see.

“It is an absolute thrill and privilege to be part of Rainbow City. What a sight it will be to see the Scenic Skyway transform into a giant Progress Flag floating above the Jamison Valley,” Hammon said.

“Being able to host a rainbow in regional centres, such as the Blue Mountains, is really fantastic – not only for international visitors to experience more of our beautiful country, but also for our local LGBTQIA+ community, to feel part of the bigger celebrations.”

With all of these places to see and activities to join in for WorldPride 2023, it’s understandable to not know where to start.

Thankfully, a full list of rainbows will be turned into an interactive map for people to use in order to experience WorldPride 2023 at its fullest.