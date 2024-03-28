Reneé Rapp Addresses Fans Speculating On Her Sexual Orientation 

American singer Reneé Rapp has taken aim at fans who have questioned her sexuality, setting the record straight by confirming that she is a lesbian.

The Mean Girls star took to X, formerly known as Twitter on Monday to address anyone questioning her statements regarding her sexuality.

“If I say I’m a lesbian I am a lesbian and if someone says they’re bi they are bi I’ve had enough of you witches,” her post read.

The former Sex Lives of College Girls star previously identified as bisexual, and has reflected on her journey as a bisexual woman in the song “Pretty Girls” from her highly praised debut album, “Snow Angel”.

In her song ‘Pretty Girls’, Rapp sings the lyrics, “Yeah, your boyfriend’s cute / Oh shit, yeah, he can come too / You’ll be his in the morning anyway”.

However, when she appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL) in January, Rapp played herself in a sketch about celebrity lip-reading, where her fellow cast members affectionately referred to her as “the young lesbian intern Reneé.”

Reneé Rapp: ‘I’m a lesbian for sure’

In a recent feature story for The Hollywood Reporter, Rapp shared that she is still adjusting to the new label she has embraced for her sexuality.

“I’ve only recently started referring to myself as a lesbian, and I’ve only recently been in a relationship where I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m a lesbian for sure,’” she said.

“I’m watching all these movies and parts of gay culture, specifically lesbian culture, and I’m like, ‘I love this”, she told interviewer Mesfin Fekadu.

Fans defend Reneé Rapp’s sexuality

Following Rapp’s post, her fans took to the comments to show their support for the ‘Tummy Hurts’ singer.

One X user simply wrote, “Who do i need to fight im serious”.

Another wrote “It’s straight-up exhausting having to defend who you are to people who won’t just listen and accept it. Your identity isn’t a debate topic or some theory to be picked apart; it’s your lived reality, your heart, your soul. When you say you’re lesbian, bi, or anything else, that’s you sharing a piece of your truth, and it deserves nothing but respect”.

When Life Imitates Art

During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she shared that her character Leighton Murray’s coming-out journey in Sex Lives of College Girls resonated with her own experiences.

“Being celebrated for being out because of a TV show or celebrity or success or something was really interesting because I think it forced a lot of people in my life and my family to have to accept me in a weird way, and in some ways that are twisted, like, “Damn, we could have done that a long time ago without her being on a TV show.”

She shared that her coming-out scene on the show was driven by genuine emotions, which blurred the lines between acting and reality.

“However, I think it made it a lot easier in ways that pissed me off but I’m also really grateful for. That [show] was the most parallel experience in my life, and I remember doing that specific coming-out scene and not acting at all. At all. I was just sobbing. I see that and I don’t see a character. I’m like, “That’s me”, she added.

The “Pretty Girls” singer is currently in a relationship with fellow musician Towa Bird. Towa Bird joined Alexander 23 as supporting acts during the U.S. and European leg of Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour.

The couple hard-launched their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars party when they walked the red carpet together for the first time earlier this month.