Review: Sublimate By J. M. Tolcher Is Raw, Poetic, Philosophical And Darkly Confessional

J. M. Tolcher returns in true form with his follow-up release, Sublimate.

This is the second independent publication from the Brisbane author known for his debut, Poof.

Poof, a memoir of queer survival that was shortlisted for the 2024 Queensland Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance, was praised for its brave, unflinching storytelling.

J. M. Tolcher returns with Sublimate

Sublimate is true to style for Tolcher: raw, poetic, philosophical, and darkly confessional.

Those familiar with his debut work will know that there is no holding back for Tolcher as he details the world around him in its purest form.

But where Poof charted the chaos of his formative years, Sublimate narrows its focus to a single experiment—can he write an entire book without ejaculating?

This experiment in sublimation, desire and control is a fascinating read.

The idea becomes a way to explore deeper questions of power, control, and transformation. As readers, we’re drawn into Tolcher’s mind—his thoughts, desires, and memories unfolding in a stream of consciousness that feels at once intimate and disorienting.

You sit on his shoulder as he navigates lust, trauma, and meaning; one moment submerged in his internal world, the next coming up for air, changed.

Sublimate is a much shorter book, a novella that can be consumed in one night, an easy task to do when you are locked in his world.

The writing is immersive and propulsive, moving through sex, philosophy, and psychological insight with Tolcher’s now-trademark candour.

His experiment is not about denying intimacy—it’s about channelling desire into something greater. The question at the heart of the book—what is sublimation?—echoes throughout every page.

And his answer solidifies his place as an important voice among queer writers of his generation.

Tolcher’s work matters not only because of what it reveals, but because of how boldly he brings it into the world—without permission, without compromise.

It’s unfortunate that Sublimate—like Poof—will likely be read mostly within queer literary circles. This is a work that deserves broader recognition, not just for its craft, but for how boldly it interrogates power, masculinity, and whose pain we are willing to look at.

The real question is, is Australia and the world ready?

Sublimate and Poof can be purchased at www.jmtolcher.com, The Bookshop Darlinghurst Sydney, Avid Reader Brisbane, Hares & Hyenas Melbourne, or ordered in at any of your local bookshops.