Pop singer Ricky Martin has been accused by his 21-year-old nephew of alleged domestic violence and acts of incest, which could see him facing up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

Advertisement Marca reported that the singer’s brother, Eric Martin has since identified the alleged victim as his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.

Matin: The Idea is Not Only Untrue, It is Disgusting

Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer spoke to TMZ about the claim, stating that “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”

Singer added that the claim was absurd, “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Marca also reported that Sanchez allegedly ended a seven-month-long relationship with his uncle which resulted in the singer showing up at his home and continuing to attempt contact with his nephew.

Accused of ‘Exercising Physical and Psychological Attacks’

Martin has been accused of “exercising physical and psychological attacks” on his nephew during the relationship. Puerto Rican newspaper El Vocero reported that the relationship is alleged to have ended two months ago.

He explained that due to the ongoing legal nature of this matter he was unable to make further derailed statements for the time being. “I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart,” Martin said.

The singer is expected to attend Puerto Rican court on July 21 for his trial.