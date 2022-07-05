—

A judge in Puerto Rico has issued superstar Ricky Martin with a restraining order.

Valencia said that under the order, Martin is prohibited from contacting the person that filed it. A judge will then decide whether the order should be lifted.

According to Puerto Rico newspaper El Vocero, the order states that Martin and the filer dated for seven months and broke up two months ago. Yet Martin has not accepted the breakup and has been seen near the filer’s house on multiple occasions.

Ricky Martin Denies Allegations

In a tweet on July 4, Martin denied the allegations.

He wrote, “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the

judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me.

“Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”