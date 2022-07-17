—

“What the heck is a rimjob?” asks Shiela Broflofski in the outrageous 1999 South Park Movie. Cartman’s mum, with her lilting cadence, answers sweetly, “Why, that’s where you put your legs behind your head and have someone lick your ass!” and there’s really not a more succinct answer to be found!

Advertisement

Enough to Make Your Eyeballs Relax

And once you let go of the perfectly natural concerns about cleanliness and what-ifs and really relax into the experience – it’s like the best massage you’ll ever get, except getting licked in such a confidential spot is enough to make even your eyeballs relax.

And once you’ve been on the receiving end of such a generous act, you start to wonder what it’s like to sit down at that particular pic-a-nic basket. Once you get past the sheer ludicrousness of the act, you quickly realise that it’s pretty great down there in dem there caves – watching the effect of your ministrations, ie: watching your partner’s eyes roll back up in their head… well it’s a sight to behold.

Advertisement

Shower-Fresh and Finger Clean

And it’s true there’s an increased risk of picking up certain ailments that you might not normally be exposed to with your usual bedroom antics – you could technically get a pink eye from the brown eye – but if you’re shower-fresh and finger clean, they should be right to chow down though if you want the full story, some people prefer a fragrant feast!

Whichever way you slice this peach, if you can find someone on the same page as you when it comes to chowing down on the downtown, you’ll be forever glad you added this particular party trick to your repertoire!