—

Batman’s beloved sidekick, Robin has revealed to DC Comic readers that he is bisexual, making him the most recent DC Comic Character to be part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

In The latest issue of Batman: Urban Legends, a monthly anthology series, Tim Drake, who helps Batman fight crime as Robin, agrees to go on a date with a guy named Bernard Dowd.

In the comic book, Robin is described as having a “lightbulb moment” while fighting side-by-side with Bernard during the rescue mission of part 3.

A few pages later Robin goes to Bernard’s place as Tim Drake and makes it very clear he would love to go on a date with him sometime.

Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

“Bernard wait let me talk. I’m really glad you got home okay, I was relieved, and I’ve been doing a lot of thinking about that night and I – I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I’d like to figure it out” Robin said to Bernard.

After hearing this Bernard then asks Tim if he wants to go out on a date which he agrees to.

Robin Joins Other Out DC Characters

Writer Meghan Fitzmartin, artist Belén Ortega, colorist Alejandro Sánchez, and letterer Pat Brosseau were the four people who helped Robin come out of the closet.

#Batmanurbanlegends #6 is already out and with it our last chapter of “Tim Drake: sum of our parts”. It’s overwhelming all the comments and love I’m receiving from you guys, thanks for your support on my very first series with @DCComics ♥️ See you soon Tim! ♥️🏳️‍🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/dKpS2GIajn — Belén Ortega (@BelenOrtega_) August 10, 2021

This was Ortega’s first time working on a DC comic series and tweeted her gratitude to the fans positive reception to Robin’s new romantic endeavour with Bernard.

Fitzmartin also tweeted how thankful she was to be a part of such an important moment.

“My goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you. You are so incredibly loved and important and seen. Forever grateful to be trusted with Tim Drake and his story and honored to work with the amazingly talented @BelenOrtega_ and @loquesunalex,” Fitzmartin said.

ALSO (I know this is late but I’m always overwhelmed on release day, I have lost my la croix twice in my apartment) buy the comic!! @zdarsky’s Jason story is beautiful, I remain forever obsessed with @AshcanPress’s writing, and @Williamson_Josh is setting up something v fun!! 😍 — Meghan Fitzmartin (@megfitz89) August 11, 2021

LGBTQIA+ comic book readers have responded positively to Robin coming out, with many saying they have waited a very long time for this moment.

As someone who has been waiting for over a decade for DC to pull the trigger on this – thank you so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RWN5tvZvco — love, shawn (@wicklingstan) August 10, 2021

Robin now joins Kate Kane (Batwoman), Bobby Drake (Iceman), Loki, Jean-Paul Beaubier (Northstar), Billy Kaplan (Wiccan), Hulkling, Midnighter, and Apollo as DC characters who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Earlier this year, Marvel introduced the first gay Captain America by way of character Aaron Fischer.