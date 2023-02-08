—

Local Real estate agent, charity auctioneer, Qtopia board member, and Champion of the LGBTIQA+ community Romany Brooks has been named Sydney Local Woman of the Year by Sydney independent MP Alex Greenwich.

‘Respected Business Leader And Champion Of LGBT Community’

Along with being on the board of Sydney’s soon-to-open Queer museum, Qtopia, Brooks is a supporter of the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation as well as an advocate during the campaign for marriage equality.

In a statement, Greenwich said, “I’m proud to announce Romany Brooks as the Sydney Local Woman of the Year for 2023. Romany is a respected business leader and champion of the LGBTIQA+ community.

“Romany is a board member of QTOPIA, which is establishing Sydney’s own Queer museum, and has supported countless other LGBTIQA+ organisations including the Bobby Goldsmith Foundation and the campaign for marriage equality.

“In the year that Sydney is hosting WorldPride, It’s great to celebrate the immense contribution of Romany Brooks to our city and community.”

Brooks: This Is Not Only About Me. It’s About Sydney

Talking about what it means to them to accept this honour, Brooks said, “I am incredibly grateful and appreciative of this recognition. To be acknowledged for something that comes naturally and feels like the right thing to do is humbling indeed.

“This is not only about me. It’s about Sydney as a community and reflects our willingness and dedication to changing the lives of others for the better, no matter who you are or what your story is.

We are a community and a city renowned for diversity, acceptance and livability and I feel so lucky to be able to give back to where I call home.”

The recipients of the Local Woman of the Year award are chosen by Members of Parliament from each electorate across NSW. The award highlights their “outstanding contribution to their local community.”

The Local Woman of the Year Awards are a way the NSW Government celebrates the achievements of women as part of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The NSW Women of the Year Awards will be held at the International Convention Centre, Sydney on March 9, 2023.