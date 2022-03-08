—

Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, reportedly justified the Russian invasion of Ukraine by appearing to blame the gay pride marches in Kyiv.

Trigger Warning: This story has details of transphobic conduct and transphobic slurs, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

The Moscow Times reported that the church leader made the statements during a ‘Forgiveness Sunday’ sermon and said that the war launched by Russia was about “which side of God humanity will be on”.

Patriarch Kirill said that the holding of Pride parades were a “loyalty test” to Western countries.

“Pride parades are designed to demonstrate that sin is one variation of human behaviour. That’s why in order to join the club of those countries, you have to have a gay pride parade,” the Moscow Times quoted Patriarch Kirill.

Patriarch Kirill contended that the Russian invasion of Ukraine was “far more important than politics.”

“If humanity accepts that sin is not a violation of God’s law, if humanity accepts that sin is a variation of human behaviour, then human civilisation will end there,” he said.

‘Patriarch Kirill Endorsing Putin’s Narrative’

Wall Street Journal correspondent Matthew Luxmoore tweeted Patriarch Kirill had claimed that “the West essentially organises genocide campaigns against countries that refuse to stage gay parades”.

Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill unsurprisingly endorsing Putin’s narrative on Ukraine in a sermon today. According to him the West essentially organises genocide campaigns against countries that refuse to stage gay parades 🤯 pic.twitter.com/mXc89tXj4m — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) March 6, 2022

This is not the first time that Patriarch Kirill has made homophobic statements. In 2013, he had compared same-sex marriage laws in Western countries to Nazi and apartheid laws.

The LGBTQI community in Ukraine has been organising Pride marches for around a decade in the capital city Kyiv. Since 2015, Ukraine has initiated progressive law reforms, including an anti-workplace discrimination law and the passing of laws to make it easier for trans people to transition.

