The LGBTQI communities in Ukraine are on alert as Russia launched a military operation on Thursday.

The United States had sent a letter warning the United Nations that Russia has created a “kill list” of Ukrainian targets.

Targeted Killings, Kidnappings and Forced Disappearances

These individuals could be subjected to “targeted killings, kidnappings/forced disappearances, detentions, and the use of torture.”

In an interview with CBS News, Ilulia, a resident of Kyiv, said that if Russia did succeed in invading Ukraine, “I would try not to be caught, basically because, you know, even my Twitter profile, it’s enough for them to imprison me. And imprisonment is the best thing that could happen to me in this situation.”

The LGBTQI community in Ukraine has been contributing to the Army and medical services, both with money and blood donations.

Reese of Kyiv Pride, told CBS News “I know that like yesterday, the fund to support Ukrainian army, which is helping our army, has reached a maximum in its history for donations. And the Kyiv Pride also posted the call to donate, and I know that LGBT people did it. And I myself donated also for the medical battalions.”