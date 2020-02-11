—

Global soul-pop sensation, Sam Smith is headed to the world-famous Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade and will also be performing at the Mardi Gras Party.

Smith will be joining the line-up of pop royalty which includes the previously announced headliner Dua Lipa, as well as Kesha and Brazilian drag superstar Pabllo Vittar.

The Mardi Gras after-party will also feature a stacked line-up of eccentric and extraordinary DJs to usher in the end of Sydney’s ‘gay Christmas’.

Smith, 27, established themselves as one of the world’s most soulful voices in pop music after topping the charts worldwide with hits including: “Money on My Mind”, “Stay With Me”, “Writings on the Wall”, “Too Good at Goodbyes” and the 2018 dancefloor anthem “Promises” with electro extraordinaire, Calvin Harris.

Since the release of their 2014 debut album, “In The Lonely Hour”, Smith has sold over 25 million albums worldwide, as well as snatching seven UK No. 1 records to date. Smith has also been recognized at the highest global level, earning four GRAMMY Awards, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and three BRIT Awards.

A proud queer, non-binary icon, Smith was awarded Best Music Artist at the 2016 British LGBT Awards, and nominated for Outstanding Musical Artist at the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.

They have used their platform to advocate for a broad spectrum of queer issues relating to LGBTQI identities. Coming out as non-binary last year, Smith spoke publicly about their experiences and helped improve public awareness of what it means to be genderqueer.

In September last year, Smith asked fans on Instagram to use the pronouns they/them when referring to them.

“After a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out.”

In a video posted to Twitter, Smith said singing at an event as momentous as Mardi Gras would be one of the “highlights of my career”.

“Australia has meant so much to me as a queer person and I am going to be singing at Mardi Gras this year and I cannot wait to be with you all after such a challenging time and hopefully we can spread that love and celebrate and sing and dance.”

The Mardi Gras Party is Australia’s most famous LGBTQI Party, with The Hordern Pavilion and surrounding areas being transformed into a gay playland that vibrates with music, light and LGBTQI performance.

For more information about the Mardi Gras parade, party and other LGBTQI events being held in February, head to www.mardigras.org.au.