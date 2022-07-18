—

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison (extreme right) with his head bowed and Margaret Court (second from left).

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison was the star attraction on Sunday at the church of controversial anti-LGBTQI tennis player turned pastor Margaret Court.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses homophobic and transphobic statements, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Morrison delivered a sermon at the event that celebrated Court’s 80th birthday, the 27th anniversary of the Pentecostal Victory Life Centre church and the inauguration of the new Perth Prayer Tower.

In 2017, Court had said that tennis was “full of lesbians” and described transgender children as the work of “the devil”. She also targeted Australian tennis player Casey Dellacqua and her partner, saying that their baby with two mothers shouldn’t been ‘deprived of her father’.

Court’s Church Had Received Funds From Morrison’s Government

Court founded Victoria Life Centre in 1995. The church received over $500,000 to build the new tower of prayer and over $500,000 in JobKeeper payments from the Morrison government.

Before the elections, Court had prayed for Morrison to be re-elected saying he was “a strong Christian, a family man, has good values and morals.”

Morrison, who till two month ago was the head of the Australian government, in his sermon asked people not to put their trust in the government.

Morrison Says He Believes In Miracles

Morrison in his sermon described anxiety as “Satan’s plan” that could be dealt with “the oil of God”.

“All of this anxiousness, all of this anxiety … all of this feeling about the bills that are pouring in, all of this feeling about the anxiety, and then the oil of God, the ointment of God, comes on this situation and releases you, if you will have it, and receive His gift,” said Morrison, adding, “We cannot allow these anxieties to deny us that. That’s not His plan. That’s Satan’s plan.”

He also reflected on his election loss, claiming he still believed in miracles. “Do you believe that if you lose an election that God still loves you and has a plan for you?” I do. Because I still believe in miracles,” he said, as the audience applauded.

Court responded saying that God had a “plan” for the former Prime Minister and prayed to “take back this nation to be a Christian nation”.





