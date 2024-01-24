See Kokomo City At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024

News Screen Sydney What's on
Contributor
January 24, 2024
See Kokomo City At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Image: Documentary Kokomo City screens at Dendy Newtown, apart of Queer Screen Film Fest this February. Image: Supplied.

Sundance-winning documentary Kokomo City opens with a bang and never lets its foot off the gas as it boldly explores the lives of four Black trans sex workers – and the men who love them.

Trans director D. Smith’s exciting debut moves from the intimacy of the bedroom to the enmity of the street as its subjects recount hilarious anecdotes, talk politics and hold their own community accountable in equal measure. A Greek chorus of lovers, clients and potential suitors provide frank commentary, but the film never loses sight of the inspiring trans women at its heart – Liyah, Daniella, Dominique and the late Koko Da Doll. The end result pulsates with energy and bawdy humour, creating an unforgettable portrait of the modern Black, trans experience in all its complexity.

Content warning: contains discussions of sexual violence and transphobic violence.

“A triumphant and impactful directorial debut for D. Smith with the staying power of Paris Is Burning.” – Chicago Reader

“A refreshingly unorthodox, thrilling work that demands to be seen and heard, and richly rewards.” – The Queer Review

Kokomo City screens at the Mardi Gras Film Festival on February 25, at Dendy Newtown. For tickets and more information, click here.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Over 75 % Of Young Queer Australians Face Abuse From Parents, Authority Figures: Study
January 24, 2024 | Christine Lai

Over 75 % Of Young Queer Australians Face Abuse From Parents, Authority Figures: Study
National News News
Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
News Screen Sydney What's on
Sing-a-long With The Sound Of Music At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Sing-a-long With The Sound Of Music At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on
See Monica At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

See Monica At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on
See All of Us Strangers At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

See All of Us Strangers At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
Screen Sydney What's on
Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024 Closing Night Gala: House Keeping for Beginners
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024 Closing Night Gala: House Keeping for Beginners
Screen Sydney What's on