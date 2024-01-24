See Kokomo City At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024

Sundance-winning documentary Kokomo City opens with a bang and never lets its foot off the gas as it boldly explores the lives of four Black trans sex workers – and the men who love them.

Trans director D. Smith’s exciting debut moves from the intimacy of the bedroom to the enmity of the street as its subjects recount hilarious anecdotes, talk politics and hold their own community accountable in equal measure. A Greek chorus of lovers, clients and potential suitors provide frank commentary, but the film never loses sight of the inspiring trans women at its heart – Liyah, Daniella, Dominique and the late Koko Da Doll. The end result pulsates with energy and bawdy humour, creating an unforgettable portrait of the modern Black, trans experience in all its complexity.

Content warning: contains discussions of sexual violence and transphobic violence.

“A triumphant and impactful directorial debut for D. Smith with the staying power of Paris Is Burning.” – Chicago Reader

“A refreshingly unorthodox, thrilling work that demands to be seen and heard, and richly rewards.” – The Queer Review

Kokomo City screens at the Mardi Gras Film Festival on February 25, at Dendy Newtown. For tickets and more information, click here.