Sex Survey Finds Newer Generation Embraces Being ‘Not Fully Straight’

In a progressive shift towards sexual diversity, almost half of individuals aged 18 to 24 who responded to a recent sex survey now identify as “not fully straight.”

The data follows the latest Global Sex Survey conducted by Durex which indicates the newer generation are embracing sexual fluidity and queerness more than ever before.

Conducted to mark the condom company’s 95th anniversary, the survey indicates an unprecedented openness towards varied sexual orientations among the younger generation.

Is ‘Not Fully Straight’ the new queer?

It should come as no surprise to many that our younger generation are becoming more and more open to the ideas of different sexualities and experimentation.

In a world of new information, technology and media, the prevalence of differing genders and sexualities is more easily accessible for the newer generations to understand than ever before.

And the results of the latest Global Sex Survey speak for themselves.

The survey, which included 29,500 respondents across 36 countries from January to April 2024, reveals that 44% of global participants aged 18 to 24 consider themselves ‘not fully straight’.

In the UK, this figure is even higher, reaching 47%.

These findings are corroborated by a 2023 study by Business Insider and YouGov, which found that 5% of Gen Z (aged 18 to 26) identify as queer, compared to just 1% of Gen X and Millennials.

This trend signifies a broader acceptance and recognition of diverse sexual identities.

Support for same-sex relationships has markedly increased, with the Global Sex Survey reporting a 34% rise in global acceptance since 2006.

In the UK, 66% of respondents expressed their support for same-sex relationships.

The results are comforting in a time when many people within the LGBTQIA+ community are coming under attack from differing right wing groups.

With schools, libraries, drag queens and politicians coming under fire for their support and advocacy for our community, the new generation is making it clear that those attitudes won’t be around forever..

Sex Survey Reveals A surge in sexual satisfaction

However the survey did not just focus on sexual identity and same sex relationships, it further sought to understand wider attitudes towards sexual activity including physical and emotional satisfaction and well being.

57% of sexually active individuals reported emotional satisfaction and 56% reported physical satisfaction—up 12% and 21%, respectively, since 2006.

This increase in satisfaction is linked to the growing use of condoms, especially during first sexual experiences, with 55% of respondents reporting condom use, up 34% from 2006.

In addition to changing attitudes towards sexual orientation, the survey reveals a growing interest in sexual experimentation.

The number of people purchasing sex toys has risen by 46% since 2017, and the use of lubricants has increased by 6%.

The findings point to a significant shift in how younger generations view and experience their sexuality. The increasing fluidity in sexual orientation and the rise in sexual satisfaction reflect a change in societal attitudes towards diverse sexual identities and practices.

As the conversation around sexual diversity continues to evolve, it is clear that the younger generation is leading the way towards a more inclusive and sexually fulfilling future.