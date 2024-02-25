Spend An Evening With Rebel Wilson in Brisbane

After starting her career in Australia, comedian Rebel Wilson has since gone on to conquer Hollywood, now she returns home to tell her story.

Her career success has seen her score roles in some of Hollywood’s biggest films and cement herself as a household name around the world.

As her career has grown, so too has the spotlight on her personal life, with her stories being regularly splashed across the tabloids.

Now she is sitting down to share her story with Australian audiences.

What to expect from an evening with Rebel Wilson

A lot has happened for Rebel Wilson since she left Australia and made a global name for herself.

In this rare evening the star will sit down and candidly discuss the physical and emotional lessons she has learned in her life so far.

Expects stories of her most embarrassing moments and stories of her life before Hollywood.

For the first time she will speak openly about issues around her weight gain, fertility issues and her sexuality, all of which have plagued the headlines for years.

“This intimate evening with Rebel will take us on a journey which shows us how to love ourselves, whilst making us laugh uncontrollably.”

When: Sunday May 12

Where: Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Southbank

Tickets: Online via Ticketek 

 

