The Melbourne Dragons were founded in 2015 with a goal to bring the life affirming benefits of martial arts—such as improved self-esteem, resilience, body image and fitness—to the LGBTQI community.

Looking beyond self-defence, the team at Melbourne Dragons aim to create an inclusive environment and build the confidence of their students while teaching different methods of martial arts-based self-defence.

“Being able to defend yourself in today society provide you with a sense of confidence that can be translated into other areas of your lives, such as goal setting,” Damian from the Melbourne Dragons tells us.

Beyond the single class offered in 2015, the Dragons have grown and now run three classes on two separate days, with future expansion on the horizon via another facility set to increase class availability.

“Martial Arts is a lifetime journey,” explains Damian. “People come to us with goals in mind and we support them in achieving those goals. Some want to be assessed in martial arts, some only want self-defence workshops while others are interested in fitness.”

The Melbourne Dragons pride themselves on creating a safe, inclusive space. Everyone–no matter their gender identity or sexuality—is welcome and respected when learning martial arts with the Dragons.

Speaking about what he enjoys most about the Melbourne Dragons as an instructor, Damian says: “Seeing my students who were very timid progress and become confident people and effective martial artists. Everyone is welcome. We encourage people to learn at their own pace and provide support along the way.”

With student memberships, and casual or monthly fees for classes, there’s plenty of accessibility for anyone wanting to try martial arts in a safe and inclusive environment.

Whether it’s for fitness or self-defence, you can find out more about the Melbourne Dragons on their website: www.melbourne-dragons.com..