STIs Are Easily Treated, So Make STI Testing Your Beforeplay

STI testing is quick, easy and the best way to protect yourself and your partners from STIs.

New year, new priorities – make your sexual health the top of the list. With sexually transmissible infections (STIs) like syphilis, gonorrhoea, and chlamydia on the rise across Australia, regular testing isn’t just smart, it’s essential.

Here’s the truth: STIs don’t always show symptoms. You could feel fine and still have an STI. The only way to know for sure? Get tested. Early detection helps make treatment simple and prevents long-term health issues.

If you’re sexually active, even with one partner and always using protection, make STI testing part of your routine. At least once a year is recommended, and more often if you have multiple partners or change partners. It’s quick, easy, and often free.

Why STI testing matters

Testing isn’t just about you – it’s about protecting your partners and your community. Untreated STIs aren’t always obvious but can lead to serious health issues. That’s why regular sexual health testing and safe sex practices help prevent infections from spreading and keeps everyone safer.

Take syphilis, for example. It’s a bacterial infection spread through sexual contact – oral, vaginal, or anal – and even kissing if sores are present. It often starts as a painless sore, but if left untreated, it can cause rashes, fever, or swollen glands. At the same time, some people have no symptoms.

If untreated, syphilis can stick around for years and lead to serious complications affecting the heart, brain and nervous system. If you are pregnant, it can be passed on to your baby.

The good news? Syphilis is curable. A simple course of antibiotics – usually a penicillin injection – clears up the infection. But you can get reinfected, so regular testing is key.

What to expect when you test

STI tests are quick and confidential. Depending on what’s being checked, you might be asked to provide:

A urine sample

A blood test

A self-collected swab

No awkward questions, no judgment – just peace of mind.

For most sexually active people, it’s recommended to get tested every six to twelve months but this may be more frequent depending on individual circumstances. For example, sexually active men who have sex with men or anyone with multiple partners are recommended to get tested every three months. You should speak with your healthcare provider to determine the testing frequency that’s right for you.

Where to go for STI testing

You can get tested at:

Your GP

Sexual health or community health clinics

Aboriginal community health services

Family planning, youth, or women’s health centres

Medicare Urgent Care Clinics for urgent STI testing

Many clinics offer gender-affirming and culturally safe care for LGBTQIA+ people.

Feeling nervous? Bring a friend or loved one — solidarity and support helps make everything easier.

Make Testing Part of the Conversation

Condoms and dental dams can reduce risk, but they don’t prevent every infection. That’s why testing matters – even if you use protection. Talk to your partners about sexual health before things heat up.

Make STI testing your Beforeplay – because nothing is sexier than looking after yourself, your partners and your community.

To learn more about STIs and getting tested, visit health.gov.au/STI