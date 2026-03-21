Can Your Fingers Tell If You’re Queer? Science Says They Might

International News
Michael James
March 21, 2026
Can Your Fingers Tell If You’re Queer? Science Says They Might
Image: Image: yourhealth.net.au

If you’ve ever side eyed your hands mid scroll, wondering if they’re trying to out you, science may have just joined the chat.

A new Canadian review suggests that the relative length of your fingers might offer clues about your sexuality.

Yes, really. Before the playground hand comparison contests make a comeback, let’s unpack it.

Can your hands tell you if you’re gay?

Researchers from Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador revisited 51 previous studies, analysing data from more than 200,000 people.

Their focus? The intriguingly named “2D:4D ratio” which is the length of your index finger (2D) compared to your ring finger (4D).

This ratio has long been linked to hormone exposure before birth, particularly testosterone. In simple terms, a lower ratio (shorter index finger, longer ring finger) is considered more “male-typical”, while a higher ratio leans more “female-typical”.

So where does sexuality come in?

The study found that heterosexual men tended to have lower 2D:4D ratios than heterosexual women, but things got more interesting from there.

Gay and bisexual men, on average, showed higher, more “female-typical” ratios.

For women, the pattern flipped. Heterosexual women generally had higher ratios than lesbians, suggesting that prenatal hormones may play a subtle role in shaping later attraction.

Importantly, this review also acknowledged something many earlier studies awkwardly ignored: bisexuality exists.

“Bisexual women are more similar to heterosexual women in digit ratios, but there may be further nuance,” the authors wrote.

“Those falling in the middle of the scale or between heterosexual and bisexual on the scale are more like heterosexual women, while those falling between bisexual and homosexual are more similar to lesbians in digit ratios.”

The researchers suggest these differences could stem from hormone exposure in the womb. Higher testosterone levels may show “masculinise” physical traits including fingers and are linked to a greater likelihood of homosexuality in women.

“Conversely,” the authors wrote, “relatively lower levels of androgen signaling and/or higher levels of estrogen signaling may feminize digit ratios and increase androphilia [sexual attraction to men] in males.”

Before you start using your hands as a coming out tool, though, a reality check: this isn’t a diagnostic test.

The differences are statistical averages, not a personality quiz for your fingers.

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