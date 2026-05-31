‘Half Man’ Delivers A Powerful And Shocking Finale In The Must Watch Show Of The Year

Since launching six weeks ago, Half Man, the latest series from Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd has captivated audiences worldwide.

The powerful queer drama that explores masculinity, sexuality, male loneliness, internalised homophobia and generational trauma has fast become the must watch show of the year.

Now the show has reached its epic finale which left viewers reeling.

Half Man ends with a gripping finale

It’s been just two years since Richard Gadd dropped his remarkable hit show Baby Reindeer, based on a true story and featuring breakout star Jessica Gunning, now Half Man has cemented Gadd’s place as a captivating and powerful story teller.

Half Man follows the story of Reuben (Richard Gadd) and Niall (Jamie Bell) who are brothers, not related in blood but drawn together by circumstance.

Over six episodes the mini series follows their lives in a series of flashbacks from when they first meet in high school all the way to the present day wedding of Niall where the two meet again after years of estrangement.

It’s hard to explain what to expect from this complex and compelling story that is at times deeply uncomfortable and confronting to watch, but it is ultimately unmissable and brilliantly crafted.

Gadd explores the lives of the timid Niall who lives in the shadow of Reuben, a violent, aggressive and irrational force who Niall finds himself inexplicably drawn to throughout their lives.

Whilst Reuben is dark, angry and foreboding, he is also deeply protective and possessive of Niall, the pair share a relationship that crosses moral and ethical boundaries and explores the darkness of coercive control, male violence and sexuality in a raw and unfiltered manner that rarely makes it to mainstream screens.

Over six episodes the series flashbacks reveal deeper and darker secrets between the two with ominous hints of what is to come that has left viewers wondering just what will finally play out when the pair are reunited at Niall’s wedding.

Gadd’s transformation and portrayal of the angry, violent and irrational Reuben is nothing short of incredible, gone is the small timid man we met in Baby Reindeer, instead replaced by a physical and emotional beast that leaves Gadd’s former persona far behind.

So too has Jamie Bell left his former self behind in his new role. After finding fame as a child in the 2000 hit film Billy Elliott, Bell has shed his skin and delivers a compelling and chilling performance as Niall who struggles with his sexuality and unbreakable obsession with Reuben that ultimately consumes his life.

Half Man is dark, raw and brilliantly crafted, each episode draws viewers in moment by moment, leaping from minutes of shocking and raw intensity to bleak and powerful helplessness between two deeply flawed characters and their unbreakable and unhealthy bond.

It is easily the must watch show of the year.

Since dropping in Australia on Stan Half Man has continually charted in the top 10 most watched programs in Australia, meanwhile critics on Rotten Tomatoes have praised it with a 77% rating while over on IMDB the series has rated a solid 8/10 overall with the series finale hitting an impressive 9.3 overall.

Online, fans have reacted to the powerful finale as they watched the fates of their favourites play out and while not everyone is happy, one thing many seem to agree on is, Half Man is a brilliant piece of television.

Beware, spoilers below!

Finished #HalfMan, what a shitshow both stepbrothers made each other’s lives. Their toxic codependency ruined them both.

It can be difficult to watch at times, but the show is definitely well-made and explores masculinity & how rotten it can make you from inside. pic.twitter.com/qlZSYJczVj — SO_MEE (@so_its_mee) May 30, 2026

The last thing he saw was a man who’s been secretly in love with growling and screaming like a BEAST also shedding tears while he was slowly drifting away😮‍💨😮‍💨 THOSE RAW EMOTIONS MAN… Richard Gadd put his soul into this show no doubt 💯#HalfMan

pic.twitter.com/oPTnJ6q8pz — may🍀|cw: halfman (@youandialsoexo) May 29, 2026

Niall spent his whole life denying being gay because he thought Rubén would hate him for it, when in reality I think the real problem was that, to him, being gay meant admitting his feelings for Rubén were real too… insane.#halfman pic.twitter.com/A2YEqaET0I — mikela (@misstylst) May 29, 2026

#HalfMan was ultimately about two men pretending to be what they believed a man should be, while hiding the truth of who they actually were. In the process, they destroyed every relationship in their lives, including the one that could have been the most transformative and… — Love, Danny (@DannyWxo) May 29, 2026

Richard Gadd’s interpretation of Ruben and Niall’s ending is insane 🥺#halfman pic.twitter.com/jE7Q8tqj3U — ✿ well ✿ (@dojasbin) May 29, 2026

This #HalfMan finale scene on @hbomax left me speechless 😭 Ruben & Niall’s toxic bond was next level. Richard Gadd poured his SOUL into this. Summer binge worthy af — who else needs a prequel?! pic.twitter.com/bKFFwwclDl — Victor lopez (@victorlopezinc) May 30, 2026

You can watch the full Half Man trailer below.