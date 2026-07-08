Stonewall Inn Owners Say JK Rowling’s Views Have Caused Global Harm To LGBTQIA+ Communities

The owners of the historic Stonewall Inn in New York have criticised author JK Rowling’s public comments on transgender issues, saying they believe her statements have caused harm to LGBTQIA+ people internationally.

“JK Rowling, through her books and movie franchises and everything globally, has a platform and it has done damage. Even though she’s based in Scotland, it’s affected people globally. Now we’ve got to go back and try to go back and educate people.

“Trans folks typically make up about 1% of the population, but politicians are using them as political fodder. They’re just trying to live their lives. I would say the 1% you have to worry about are the billionaires that are making us all divided at the bottom of the pile. That’s who’s taking away your rights.”

In an exclusive with the The National in Scotland, Stacy Lentz and Kurt Kelly, who co-own The Stonewall Inn also weighed in on the UK Supreme Court’s decision to base the definition of sex on “biology”.

“The [belief] that trans women are going in and attacking women in restrooms is a political myth that’s just not happening. We are being fed misinformation.”

“There are intersex people too. Even if it’s a small population, when you leave them out, it’s wrong. You’re not going to have equality.”

Much has been written about JK Rowling’s transformation from beloved children’s book author into fanatical mould-affected anti-trans campaigner. Her anti-trans rants have only increased in viciousness and regularity since 2018, when she tried to backtrack calling trans women “men in dresses” by saying she’d had a “senior moment.”

The author has likened transition to conversion therapy, called trans women men, bullied multiple sportspeople, mocked the looks of trans women, and even featured in a report connecting Rowling’s years of anti-trans vitriol to the steady rise of transphobic violence in the United Kingdom.

The Stonewall Inn is widely recognised as the site of the 1969 Stonewall uprising that became a defining moment in the modern LGBTQIA+ rights movement, and remains emblematic of that struggle.

The Stonewall Inn became a protected historic site in the United States and remains a symbol associated with LGBT+ rights campaigns. The venue’s owners have previously spoken publicly about issues affecting LGBTQIA+ communities and the importance of protecting equality gains.

You can read the full interview on The National.