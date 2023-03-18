Students At Wellesley College Vote To Admit Non-Binary And Trans Men

The students at an elite women’s school in Massachusetts recently voted to make transgender men and non-binary students eligible for admission through a nonbinding ballot initiative.

The referendum at Wellesley College called upon the school to open admissions to transgender and non-binary applicants.

It was also suggested that the college’s communication use more inclusive language such as students or alumni instead of women.

Unfortunately, the college has no plans to change its admission policies despite the vote, according to a statement released by school president Paula Johnson.

“Although there is no plan to revisit our mission as a women’s college or our admissions policy, we will continue to engage all students in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong,” Johnson said, as reported by NBCNews.

“Will Continue To Engage Students.”

Director of media relations, Stacey Schmeidel said that while the college won’t reconsider its opposition, they “will continue to engage all students.”

“Including transgender male and nonbinary students, in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong.”

Wellesley’s current ‘gender policy’ states that it “invites applications from all those who live as women and consistently identify as women,” which includes transgender women.

The policy also covers non-binary people “who were assigned female at birth and who feel they belong in our community of women.”

Students and others who support the change of policy state that women’s colleges have always been safe havens for those facing gender discrimination.

With the recent rise in anti-trans movements across the US, many feel that non-binary and all transgender applicants should be allowed to apply to Wellesley College.

According to the New York Times, there is currently no data to show how many transgender and non-binary students attend the college.