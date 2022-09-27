—

In Louisiana, a school district is being accused of indoctrination after students were brought to an anti-trans church service under the guise of college and career preparation.

On September 20, over 2,100 students from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System were told they were going to a “College and Career Fair.”

Permission Slip Failed To Mention Living Faith Christian Center

The permission slip included the address, however, it failed to mention the address belonged to Living Faith Christian Center.

According to Alexis Budyach, a student at Baton Rouge Magnet High, “majority of students chose to attend this field trip on the promise of free food and the opportunity to skip class, however the majority of students were not only disappointed by this event, but traumatized as well. I attended this college fair as someone who plans on applying to colleges soon, so I was disappointed once I saw what the event actually was.”

Woodlawn High teacher Brittney Byrant, who attended as a chaperone with her transgender child, posted about the event.

“Boys were instructed to go outside while the girls were left in the church for ‘girl talk’. My transgender child was discriminated against for walking out. I stayed and listened to the discussion. They talked about rape, forgiving the offender in life, suicide, prayer leadership, and many more dark controversial topics. We had females in the bathrooms crying due to the topics of discussion,”

They went on to write, “We were honored to hear directly from students to help them address the issues they face and to provide them with motivation and guidance to empower their choices.”

‘What I got was Indoctrination and Trauma’

In response to this, a parent commented, “I signed a permission slip for a College and Career Day. What I got was indoctrination and trauma.”

East Baton Rouge Parish School Board’s Vice President Dawn Chanet Collins, in an interview with WBRZ, said, “There is a separation of church and state, and it seems like those lines may have been crossed.”

She continued, “I feel like the ball was dropped on how to approach these important topics and issues.”