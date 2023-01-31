—

British international girl group Sugababes will be headlining the sold-out 10-hour-long Mardi Gras Party 2023, which takes place after the Parade on February 25.

Advertisement

First Time In Australia In 20 Years

This will be the UK chart-toppers first time in Australia in over 20 years and will feature their original line-up of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy.

Joining Sugababes will be Swedish pop star Agnes, as well as. They are best known for their song “Release Me” which, is a staple at most queer nightclubs.

The party will feature an extensive line-up of local, international and interstate DJs, including HALFQUEEN, HAAi, Kitty Glitter, Fried Pork Chop, and many more.

The party will also see the return of the I Am What I Am show, featuring Electric Fields and “First Nations drag icons who will perform a specially recorded cover of the song featuring First Nations Language.”

Over 10,000 Party-Goers Expected

According to organisers, the Mardi Gras Party “will host over 10,000 party-goers for the biggest and longest-running LGBTQIA+ dance party in the Southern Hemisphere.”

The party will be spread out across seven different venues, including Hordern Pavillion, The Forecourt, Liberty Hall, Watson’s, The Courts, and the Peter Finch Lawn.

Talking about the lineup, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said, “We are thrilled to announce the line-up for Mardi Gras Party 2023 and can’t wait to see everyone come together to celebrate love and diversity on the dance floor.

“We know how much Party has been missed over the past couple years, and with over 50 talented artists, performers and DJs involved, it’s sure to be a night (and morning) to remember. See you on the dance floor!”

Advertisement

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen. This is the first time, however, that WorldPride will be held in the Southern Hemisphere.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com