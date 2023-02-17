—

From the Opera House to street signs Sydney is drenched in rainbows right now. But not everyone is on board to showcase the city as an inclusive destination for all and especially for the LGBTQI community.

On the eve of one of the largest Pride events in the Southern hemisphere, a local printing business refused to print flyers for a Sydney WorldPride sports event.

Christian owner Cites Religious Beliefs

Wing Khong franchisee owner cited his “religious beliefs” for refusing to accept the order for printing the Pride event flyers.

Responding to a request for a quote for the print job, Khong wrote to one of the organisers of the event, that they were “unable to print this job for you”.

“I am a Christian, and my faith requires me to obey what the Bible teaches. I hope you understand,” the email from Khong said.

The 1984 Sex Discrimination Act, makes it unlawful to refuse goods or services to a person on account of their gender of sexuality. Last year, former Prime Minister Scott Morrison attempted and failed to pass a Religious Discrimination Law, that among other provisions would have allowed businesses and services to discriminate against LGBTQI persons for religious reasons.

Obey The Word Of God

Khong reiterated his position to Nine News and said that he did not mean any “offence”, but stood by his decision for “religious reasons”.

“I don’t believe it was discrimination, rather I was just obeying the word of god,” he told the channel.

Sydney WorldPride kicks off on February 17, along with the 45th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. The organisers expect over 500,000 participants, including 78,000 visitors, to participate in the around 300 free and ticketed events that are scheduled to be held over 17 days.

“Sydney WorldPride will be both a glittering celebration for the global LGBTQIA+ community and a huge opportunity for the city,” Sydney WorldPride Chief Executive Kate Wickett said in a statement.

“As we mark the 45th anniversary of Mardi Gras, it is important to take stock and look at how far we have come since the original protest march in 1978. We have a lot to celebrate, but also much still to be achieved not only in Australia but for LGBTQIA+ people around the world,” Albert Kruger, Chief Executive of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras said.

















