The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade route and the Darlinghurst police station have been added to the NSW State Heritage Register. The announcement coincides with the 45th anniversary of Mardi Gras. 

“This well-trodden 2.4-kilometre stretch has paved the way for a more inclusive Sydney since 1978, making our Mardi Gras the longest-running continuous LGBTIQA+ rights march in the world,” NSW Minister for Heritage James Griffin said in a statement. 

“The Heritage Listed route includes parts of Oxford Street, Flinders Street, Anzac Parade and Darlinghurst Road, as well as the Darlinghurst Police Station, where protesters were arrested,” said Griffin. 

A Rite Of Passage

NSW Ministers Ben Franklin and James Griffin, Sydney Independent MP Alex Greenwich and 78ers at the announcement of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade route being registered on the NSW heritage list. Image: Alex Greenwich MP

Author and activist Peter de Waal was one of the protestors, who walked down Oxford Street on June 24, 1978, to protest against police violence and fight for LGBTQI rights.

“During our 1978 Sydney Mardi Gras parade, we, with fearful angry voices, shouted: ‘Stop police attacks – on gays, women, and blacks’,” de Waal said in a statement.

“Many years later, our rainbow community now parades there with proud pride, diversity, and belonging. For many, our 1978 route became a rite of passage,” the 78er said. 

Out gay Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwich welcomed the announcement and said that the addition of the Darlinghurst Police station “hopefully paves the way for Qtopia Sydney to take it over as Sydney’s own  Queer Museum.”

An Important Milestone

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2020. Photo: Ann Marie Calilhanna.

According to Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger, Oxford Street occupies an important place in Australia’s LGBTQI history and continues to be a safe space  for the community

“Oxford Street and its surrounds have a deep-rooted connection to the equality movement in Australia and have long been a safe space for our communities to gather, celebrate and protest,” said Kruger. “State Heritage recognition of the Parade route is an international statement on the importance of creating and protecting LGBTIQA+ spaces.”

NSW’s Minister for Tourism said that the State Heritage Listing was an important milestone as Sydney gets ready to host WorldPride later this month. 

“Every year, we see hundreds of thousands of people march along this world-famous route, to unite the community and celebrate equality. The Mardi Gras is important to Australia’s cultural identity, empowering people to gather and celebrate diversity in a safe and inclusive way,” said Minister Franklin. 

“This year’s Mardi Gras is going to be bigger and better than ever, alongside Sydney’s first-ever WorldPride 2023,” the Minister added.



