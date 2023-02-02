—

The Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade route and the Darlinghurst police station have been added to the NSW State Heritage Register. The announcement coincides with the 45th anniversary of Mardi Gras.

“This well-trodden 2.4-kilometre stretch has paved the way for a more inclusive Sydney since 1978, making our Mardi Gras the longest-running continuous LGBTIQA+ rights march in the world,” NSW Minister for Heritage James Griffin said in a statement.

A Rite Of Passage

Author and activist Peter de Waal was one of the protestors, who walked down Oxford Street on June 24, 1978, to protest against police violence and fight for LGBTQI rights.

“During our 1978 Sydney Mardi Gras parade, we, with fearful angry voices, shouted: ‘Stop police attacks – on gays, women, and blacks’,” de Waal said in a statement.

“Many years later, our rainbow community now parades there with proud pride, diversity, and belonging. For many, our 1978 route became a rite of passage,” the 78er said.

An Important Milestone

According to Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger, Oxford Street occupies an important place in Australia’s LGBTQI history and continues to be a safe space for the community

“Oxford Street and its surrounds have a deep-rooted connection to the equality movement in Australia and have long been a safe space for our communities to gather, celebrate and protest,” said Kruger. “State Heritage recognition of the Parade route is an international statement on the importance of creating and protecting LGBTIQA+ spaces.”

NSW’s Minister for Tourism said that the State Heritage Listing was an important milestone as Sydney gets ready to host WorldPride later this month.

“Every year, we see hundreds of thousands of people march along this world-famous route, to unite the community and celebrate equality. The Mardi Gras is important to Australia’s cultural identity, empowering people to gather and celebrate diversity in a safe and inclusive way,” said Minister Franklin.

“This year’s Mardi Gras is going to be bigger and better than ever, alongside Sydney’s first-ever WorldPride 2023,” the Minister added.





