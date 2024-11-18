Sydney Wearable Art Gala Presents A Vibrant World of Vaudeville And Sustainability

Step into a world of boundless imagination with the return of TAFE NSW Design Centre Enmore’s Sydney Wearable Art Gala (SWAG). The second annual SWAG showcase and competition is back for a spectacular weekend with talented artists bringing outrageous and sustainable designs to life in front of a live audience.

Held at the iconic Enmore Theatre on 27 November and 28 November, Sydney Wearable Art Gala celebrates the fusion between sustainable fashion, eye-catching art and performances, bringing together Sydney’s vast artistic community from environmentalists, cosplayers, burlesque & drag artists and more.

This year’s theme, Vaudeville, implores Wearable Art creators to reimagine their work with a theatrical flair, in the spirit of early 20th-century variety shows.

Sydney Wearable Art Gala highlights from TAFE students so far, include ‘wow’ inducing pieces and twisted creatures

Produced by TAFE NSW Design Centre, SWAG showcases dazzling Vaudevillian performances and sustainable creations from 90 emerging and established artists. Among SWAG’s many showcases are Gene Ralph’s “Environmental Waste Beast,” an imposing amalgamation crafted from rubbish collected from Sydney streets, and Ellen Pope’s “creepy” steampunk swimmer, inspired by a haunting WWI story, which she describes as evocative.

Other standout designs include Mae Collins’ whimsical “Junkyard Angel,” incorporating recycled fabric and metals, reflecting her childhood love of prop-making, and Ben Loferski’s dystopian model, decked in shredded bike tires and layered scraps for a post-apocalyptic look. These are just a few of the out-of-this-world creations at SWAG.

Artistic pieces will be across six different categories– House of Dr Frankenstein, Mc Punk, Headworks (millinery), Out of This World, Fairy Tales Behaving Badly, and Vaudevillians.

SWAG’s showcase also features mind-blowing performances including burlesque shows, sustainable art, sci-fi icons, twisted fairytale creatures and death-dropping drag performances.

The 2024 Sydney Wearable Art Gala will be hosted by the original Red Wiggle Murray Cook and judged by industry legends including Tim Chappel (Academy Award winning costume designer for Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) Rene Rivas, Kirsten Junor and fashion trendsetter Jenny Kee. Grand prizes will be awarded in each fantastical category, including a special Young Achievers Award in celebration of designers aged 16-20.

Aside from glamorous show of creativity, SWAG offers highlights importance of hands-on experience and sustainability

SWAG provides a unique opportunity for numerous TAFE NSW Design Centre Enmore’s students to gain real-world experience in the arts industry, across costume design, production and staging.

According to Head Teacher of Art and Design at TAFE NSW Design Centre Enmore Rod McRae , the gala is not only a showcase for students and creativity in Sydney’s evolving wearable art scene but shows the need for vital skills in order to address the entertainment industry’s shortage of hands-on production talent.

“Our talented designers have dedicated weeks to crafting an impressive display of wearable art that is sure to amaze and inspire,” said Mcrae.

“The Sydney Wearable Art Gala brings everyone together to share, play and compete in a thrilling stage show that celebrates people’s individuality,” McRae stated.

In order to tackle the growing skill shortage in the entertainment industry, TAFE NSW has introduced a fee-free certificate course in Live Production, this year.

Designers create their work sustainable design in mind using re-usable, re-purposed and recycled materials to promote environmental responsibility and reduce waste.

SWAG also supports a meaningful cause with $5 donated, from every ticket sold. Donations go towards Father Chris Riley’s Youth Off The Streets, a charity combating homelessness in Sydney.

Find more information about Sydney Wearable Art Gala here