Registrations for Pride Amplified, the Sydney WorldPride open-access program for arts, culture, community, experiences, and parties are now open.

Pride Amplified applications are now open 📝 This is your chance to have your event become part of the broader Sydney WorldPride festival. https://t.co/RD51gg3493 — Sydney WorldPride 2023 (@SydWorldPride) June 29, 2022

According to Sydney WorldPride’s Co-Creative Director, Daniel Clarke, “Pride Amplified is for anyone who wants to showcase LGBTQIA+ creativity during the Sydney WorldPride festival 17 February to 5 March 2023.

“Whether it’s a party or a night at the theatre, we want to see applications for events across Greater Sydney to showcase Sydney’s LGBTQIA+ talent to the world.

“From family-friendly days out, to radical and immersive experiences, this is our community’s chance to present LGBTQIA+ creativity on an international stage.”

Registration to be included in the printed festival guide closes on August 1.

In early November applications will reopen if you would like to be included on the Pride Amplified website only.

Sydney WorldPride 2023 takes place from February 17 to March 5, 2023 with nearly 1 million people expected to take part in the 17-day celebration.

WorldPride started in 2000 in Rome. Since then it has been held in London, Toronto, Madrid, New York, and, most recently, Copenhagen.

For information on Sydney WorldPride 2023 go to sydneyworldpride.com