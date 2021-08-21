—

On Friday evening, Lars Henriksen, Director of Copenhagen 2021 and Kate Wickett CEO of Sydney WorldPride 2023, hosted a reception prior to the official handover of the host title on Saturday.

In the crowded amusement park Tivoli Gardens, Kate Wickett praised the organisers of Copenhagen WorldPride 2021 for their ability to make WorldPride happen despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“I am immensely impressed by the resilience of the team behind Copenhagen 2021. On a daily basis the quicksand of change and challenges have been addressed with honesty, fortitude and resilience,” Wickett said at the event.

“I hope no WorldPride organizers ever again will have to go through the hassle that Copenhagen 2021 has had to deal with”, he said at the reception.

First Nations People To Lead Pride Parade In Sydney

While stressing how all WorldPrides share a common goal of uniting everyone in a celebration of love, Wickett also underlined how Sydney 2023 will be different from all other WorldPrides ever held.

When the world’s most significant LGBTQAI+ event moves to Australia, it will not only be about rainbows, celebrations and festivities, but also about the importance of making the event a stepping stone to systemic change in Australia and the rest of the world.

“Through the actions of thought leadership, inclusion, education, artistic expression and bold activism we will deliver systemic change. Not just words, not just discussion. Change. Real change. It sends the message that the value of love, respect, justice and equality will forever be a motivation for our movement,” said Wickett in her speech.

Sydney will be handed over the WorldPride host title at Copenhagen 2021’s closing ceremony on Saturday

“I personally would like to welcome you to Sydney WorldPride in 2023 when we together will dream and amplify,” added Wickett.